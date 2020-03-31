Adopt or foster a dog, get free beer!

Adopt Me

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) — Open your home to a foster dog during the outbreak, and you could get three months of free beer!

If work from home — play from home is your new motto, the makers of Busch Beer want to help. Foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation, and the company will give you cash to cover three months of beer! It comes in the form of a $100 gift card, since sending people beer is illegal.

To claim your free beer, adopt or foster a dog through MARS, submit the details to Busch, and collect your cash.

Of course, you don’t have to spend it on beer– your new four-legged friend would probably love some treats!

