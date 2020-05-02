Adopt a dog so awesome, he will make your head spin!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Right now most of us are spending more time with our pets than people. If you don’t have a pet to practice social distancing with, or if you would like to add another social distancing partner to your family, let me introduce you to Jeremiah! He’s a 3-year-old hound mix who’s full of life!

Right now Jeremiah is in a foster home where he loves to relax on the wharf and watch the pelicans on Dog River. And he’s just as happy going on walks and taking trips to the dog park to play with his friends.

We all have quirks, and at times, Jeremiah will spin in circles. But sometimes you need to spin to appreciate the whole world around you. His foster family believes the spinning may be due to past trauma. But they say it just adds even more character to this goofy boy’s personality.

Jeremiah is housetrained and behaves well when left alone. He is easy going, loves other animals and is just happy to feel the grass under his paws and spend time with you, watching the world around him.

You can make Jeremiah a part of your family by filling out an adoption form at www.saveastray.org. If you have any questions, send an email to info@saveastray.org. All adoptions are done following social distancing guidelines.

Jeremiah is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, and is on heartworm and flea prevention.