Actor and his cat entertain others staying home to stop COVID-19 spread

(CNN) — Actor Anthony Hopkins is among the celebrities entertaining themselves, and everyone else staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The 82-year-old Oscar winner posted a video of himself playing piano to his cat, Niblo.

Hopkins explains Niblo is making sure he stays healthy, and demands he entertain him in exchange. Hopkins has introduced fans to Niblo in the past, frequently posting videos of the two spending time together.

He has talked about his love of composing classical music several times over the years, and even released an album of his works in 2012.

