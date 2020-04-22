Absence of divers and snorkelers bringing new life to coral reefs

OAHU, Hawaii (CNN) — While tourists and residents may be unhappy about Hawaii’s stay at home order, that’s not true for the marine life. The absence of scuba divers and snorkelers is bringing new life to the coral reefs around Oahu.

Thousands of people visit areas like Hanauma Bay and Shark’s Cove on a daily basis. And in the few weeks that these areas have been closed, researchers say they’ve already seen big improvements in the ecosystem.

“We’re getting a lot of different, different anecdotal reports of you know, schooling fish and much more present fish in areas like Molokini Crater. Also reports of spinner dolphins in bays in West Hawaii that are just much more prevalent, just seeing different behaviors and activity we haven’t seen in years,” said Brian Neilson, Division of Aquatic Resources.

He says fewer biologists are out studying impacts due to the stay at home order, so they aren’t able to test things like the water quality.

“Our best case scenario is if we are able to get biologists out in the field before the flood gates open again for tourism to come back. So we have a couple at least a couple of weeks to get out there and document these observations,” said Neilson.

At Hanauma Bay they’re seeing more fish closer to the shoreline.

“Most of the fish are coming closer than we would normally would see and the water clarity looks better,” said Kuulei Rogers, Researcher, HI Institute of Marine Biology.

Hanauma Bay sees up to 3,000 snorkelers daily and is open six days a week.

Rogers said, “So we can look at how fish behavior is changing, if visitors are disrupting the feeding patterns.”

At Shark’s Cove the group Malama Pupukea Waimea has seen some notable changes from more marine life to more juvenile fish coming into the tide pools.

“The tops of the rocks are all covered in algae. And that’s fantastic for the ecosystem. Normally all the feet scrub all that off and we don’t get to see that. So we are starting to see way more algae popping up in places we haven’t seen it before. For the Aina it’s a blessing, people giving it a break so it can do what it does best, so it can replenish and grow and provide for us in the long run,” said Jenny Yagodich, Director of Education, Malama Pupukea-Waimea.