A trip inside the Cat Museum

Winston-Salem, N.C. (WGHP) -- When Jay Council joined the City of Winston-Salem’s staff, “dog catcher” wasn’t included in his job description. Neither was “dog saver,” but Sunday, he was both. Council works full time with the city’s Community Development Department but has been picking up shifts at Salem Lake for eight years. Council’s shift Sunday included answering a call from someone at the lake, telling him there was a dog swimming, or at least trying to, in the middle of the lake.

“A hundred yards or so in front of the pier, the dog’s swimming across the water,” Council said.