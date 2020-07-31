SERENGETI NATIONAL PARK, TANZANIA (CBS) — Thousands of migrating gnu, also known as wildebeest, made for a spectacular sight as they waded and swam across the Mara River in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania on July 19.
The giant herds migrate annually in a circular motion around the park in search of green pasture in what National Geographic magazine described as one of the ‘seven wonders of the natural world’ involving 1.5 million animals.
- A sight described as one of the 'seven wonders of the natural world'
