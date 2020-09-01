A place nearly 800 bison call home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — Antelope Island is home to nearly 800 bison, and with more than half a million visitors every year, park officials say it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

“We try to do our best to let people know that these aren’t pets, they’re not tame and you need to be aware of them,” said Jeremy Shaw, Antelope Island park manager.

Signs are posted throughout the state parking asking you to not approach bison.

Shaw said, “We want people to understand that these animals can be dangerous and to give them as much room as they possibly can.”

Shaw said bison are pretty mellow unless provoked or startled by something around them. So, whether you’re biking, running, camping, or simply visiting the state park, Shaw encourages you to be mindful of what’s around you.

He said, “It still can happen and ultimately you want to protect yourself. If they’re going to come out to Antelope Island and enjoy the trails, just be aware of what’s going on around you. Pay attention up in front of you, both sides of you, even behind you.”

If you can keep your distance from a bison, shaw says at minimum, you should be about a football field length away in an effort to keep out of harm’s way. But if you do find yourself too close, walk away slowly.