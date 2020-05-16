8-year-old makes masks, donates profits to animal rescue

ALABASTER, Ala. (CBS) — 8-year-old Lando Aldridge is using his sewing skills to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s making face masks from home and has already donated about forty to nurses, pharmacy workers, veterinarians, and other medical professionals. He’s also completed orders for more than 250-people from all across the country.

All of the profits will go to back to a cause that is close to Lando’s heart — The Sanctuary Animal Rescue.

“So we can save cats and save the people! I hope that I inspire others to help others and help everyone in the world. Any way they can. Any way,” said Aldridge.

He already donated more than one thousand dollars to the Sanctuary Animal Rescue. He learned how to sew two years ago, and plans to continue on his journey giving back.