8-week-old puppies up for adoption Friday at Mobile County Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A litter of 8-week-old Lab-mix puppies are up for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

The shelter says the seven siblings are ready for a forever home and will be available when the shelter opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26. No appointment is needed, but they will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis. Their $80 adoption fee will cover their spay/neuter, vaccines, wormer, and a microchip.

The Mobile County Animal Shelter is at 7655 Howell’s Ferry Road. The shelter closes at 4 p.m.

