Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

66-million-year-old “crazy beast” fossil discovered

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADAGASCAR, East Africa (CNN) — Paleontologists in Madagascar have found the fossil of a mammal they describe as “a crazy beast.”

In an article published Wednesday in the journal ‘Nature,’ the 66-million-year-old opossum like creature is unlike any found before. In a period when most mammals were the size of a mouse, the crazy beast represents a whole new species. The mammal fossil is the first near-complete skeleton found on the supercontinent that is now Madagascar.

At first glance, the animal seems to belong to a family that includes modern-day sloths, anteaters, and armadillos. But as they studied the fossil more closely, the authors realized it belongs in a class all its own. The scientists suspect its bizarre size and shape might be due to its evolution in isolation on a remote island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories