66-million-year-old “crazy beast” fossil discovered

MADAGASCAR, East Africa (CNN) — Paleontologists in Madagascar have found the fossil of a mammal they describe as “a crazy beast.”

In an article published Wednesday in the journal ‘Nature,’ the 66-million-year-old opossum like creature is unlike any found before. In a period when most mammals were the size of a mouse, the crazy beast represents a whole new species. The mammal fossil is the first near-complete skeleton found on the supercontinent that is now Madagascar.

At first glance, the animal seems to belong to a family that includes modern-day sloths, anteaters, and armadillos. But as they studied the fossil more closely, the authors realized it belongs in a class all its own. The scientists suspect its bizarre size and shape might be due to its evolution in isolation on a remote island.