5-year-old Vizsla voted TSA’s cutest canine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CNN) — If you think this dog is adorable, you’re in good company. Kajla was just named the Transportation Security Administration’s “Cutest Canine” of 2020. She earned the title by getting the most likes in a social media competition.

In addition to looks, the five-year-old Vizsla also has smarts. She helps her handler, Penny, screen for potential explosives at Honolulu’s International Airport.

Penny said, “I’ve worked with her for three and a half years here at HNL, and she is, she’s a force to be reckoned with. She has a lot of energy. As far as finding out when she did win the contest, I think we’re going to have a luau. I don’t know.”

Kajla puts that energy of hers to good use. TSA officers say she’s the organization’s hardest working canine based on average hours of work per day.