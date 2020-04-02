32-year-old penguin takes a field trip

Adopt Me

Chicago, Ill. (CBS) — Wellington the rockhopper penguin met some beluga whales at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium is closed to guests during the coronavirus pandemic, but staff members are taking animals on “field trips” for enrichment experiences.

Wellington and the other penguins may have met some animals at the aquarium just as curious as they are. The 32-year-old rockhopper was one of several penguins who visited the Underwater Viewing area of Shedd’s Oceanarium habitat, which is home to several beluga whales.

The belugas abruptly stopped their swimming to take in the penguins. The whales, including Annik the calf born last year, collectively gathered at the window to take in Wellington and the other birds, who stared back as they waddled back and forth.

Belugas are native to the northern hemisphere, so they would likely never encounter a penguin in the wild, as all penguin species are found in the southern hemisphere. The latest penguin field trip seemed just as enriching for the belugas as it was for the birds.

