2-legged rescue dog ‘Lt. Dan’ cast as next Cadbury Bunny!

CNN — The Cadbury Bunny is out of work, after his job went to the dogs this year, one very special dog to be exact.

‘Lieutenant Dan is the new spokes-animal for the iconic Easter candy. He was named after a character from ‘Forrest Gump’ because the pup’s back legs had to be amputated due to a deformity, and he now uses a wheelchair. When he isn’t using his chair, he even hops on his front legs, just like a bunny.

‘Lieutenant Dan’ beat out dozens of other furry competitors for the role in the annual Cadbury commercial.

The rescue dog got some handsome, pink ears from the gig, and his owner took home $5,000. No doubt, Dan will get plenty of treats with that.