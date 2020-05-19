1000 chickens rescued from slaughter, sent to find forever homes

GRASS VALLEY, Cali. (CNN) — On to a new and better life! A thousand chickens landed in northern California on Saturday night after being saved from an Iowa slaughter by an animal rescue. You could call them heroes for these hens. Kelcie Leach with Animal Place is one of many helping the chickens “get the heck outta dodge,” or Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Leach said, “They’ve never spread their wings and they lived in a space that was just a square foot.”

From living in cages to now being onto their new temporary home animal place in Grass Valley. The rescue team flew them from Iowa to save them from slaughter after the farm the hens were on shut down, struggling due to COVID-19.

“We had the space, we had the facilities. We thought we could help,” said Marji Beach with Animal Place.

Beach says they care for a variety of animals at Animal Place, all finding relief from rough pasts.

“We just want people to be a little kinder, a little more compassionate towards other animals,” said Beach.

Now Marji and Kelcie are hoping their sanctuary can become a temporary hen heaven.

“My heart aches for those that were killed, but I’m happy these girls made it,” Leach said.

And they’ll soon be frolicking around in backyards when they find their forever homes.