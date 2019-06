MOBILE. Ala. (WKRG) - Mel Showers is a consummate professional. But even the best stumble once in a while. Even Mel Showers. We dug up these classic blooper reels that include Mel and a ton of other familiar faces.

Longtime News 5 anchor Mel Showers will be retiring from regularly scheduled newscasts later this month, after almost 50 years at WKRG-TV.