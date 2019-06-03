Mel Showers signs off from his last newscast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, May 22, Mel Showers anchored his last regularly scheduled newscast. He has retired from the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts after working 50 years at WKRG.

Fellow anchors and co-workers of Mel took time to goodbye during the 10 p.m. newscast. Family and friends also joined to watch in the studio. You can watch a behind-the-scenes look inside the studio during the newscast in the video links below.

News 5 also said thank you to Mel Wednesday. Nexstar Broadcasting President Tim Busch and Senior Vice President Andy Alford along with WKRG General Manager Jesse Grear presented Mel with a plaque commemorating his 50 years, a watch and a standing ovation from the staff. Mel also had a heartfelt message to the staff before everyone gathered to have lunch with him in the News 5 studios.

WHO IS MEL SHOWERS?

A Mobile native, Mel began working at WKRG part time in 1969. He became a full-time employee in March 1970, working as a booth announcer, providing live station identification and reading live commercials. In 1974, Mel became a reporter for Newscenter 5. Among the major stories he covered were Hurricane Frederic in 1979 and the KKK lynching of Michael Donald in Mobile in 1981.

In 1981, Mel was named co-anchor of Morning Newscenter 5. In 1990, Mel was moved to the evenings, anchoring at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Since 2002, Mel has anchored those shows with Rose Ann Haven, along with meteorologist Alan Sealls and sportscaster Randy Patrick.

In 2016, Mel was inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

While no longer anchoring the evening newscasts, Mel will continue to contribute to WKRG News 5 as Anchor Emeritus with occasional special reports. He will also provide his unique perspective on events impacting the Gulf Coast.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER MEL LEAVES?

WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht will step in to anchor the 6 and 10 newscasts. Cherish Lombard also joins News 5 as the 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. as co-anchor with Rose Ann Haven.

MORE ON MEL

We celebrated Mel throughout the month of May. You can watch video tributes to Mel and video archives showcasing Mel’s Moments by clicking here.

Watch the special we are on News 6 at 6:30 on Mel in the videos below.