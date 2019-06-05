Mel Showers honored by Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — The Alabama House of Representatives Thursday passed a resolution commending the career of retiring WKRG-TV news anchor Mel Showers.

The resolution was brought forward by Adline Clarke, D-Mobile, and was co-sponsored by the entire Mobile County house delegation. It detailed Mel’s many achievements in his personal and professional life

“We commend and thank Mr. Mel Showers for reporting the news with a high degree of professionalism for 50 years to the viewers in the Mobile, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach television market,” the resolution reads.

After it was read, the resolution got a standing ovation in the House chambers. Rep. Clarke will present the resolution to Mel Friday during the 6pm newscast.



Mel’s final newscast will be May 22nd.