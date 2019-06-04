Mel Showers gets surprise guests for last newscasts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For more than 50 years, you have trusted Mel Showers to bring your family the stories that matter. Now, people from across the Gulf Coast are telling their own stories about Mel Showers.

In Pensacola, Suzy Coady said, “As far back as the very first time I could remember watching TV with my mom and dad, he was on TV…we only had three channels, 3, 5, and 10 and he was on channel 5 then.”

In Fairhope, Billy Cosson said, “Oh I love him I’m going to miss him. I’ll be sure to tune in.”

People wished Mel the best after 50 years! In Mobile, Mel got some unexpected guests to watch his last shows. Mel said, “I don’t like surprises, but this is a surprise I could take any day.”

Mel’s son and grandsons came all the way from Dallas. Speaking of the grandkids, Mel’s son, Mel Showers Jr. said, “They’ve seen him on TV, but they’ve never seen the behind the scenes, so we had to come in for his last day.”

Mel’s grandson John Showers said, “I’m speechless because when I come here I know I’m with my Grandad not as a news anchor and to like see what he does on an everyday basis, it’s amazing.”

While Mel Showers may be signing off, we may have a new generation of Showers to look forward to seeing on air.

Mel said, “We’ll see about trying to keep the other boys out of the business.”