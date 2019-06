MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The History Museum of Mobile is honoring Mel Showers this Saturday with a party to celebrate the upcoming opening of an exhibit showcasing Mel’s career.

The exhibit will feature artifacts of interest to people along the Gulf Coast. Stories will accompany each piece.

A party will be held to celebrate Mel’s stepping down from nightly news. Former employees, colleagues and dignitaries will be in attendance.

The exhibit opens to the public on Monday.