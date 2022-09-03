

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Federal authorities on Saturday said nine migrants have drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas, and a search continues for more who could have been swept away.

In a statement sent to Border Report, U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated the number of bodies found on Saturday as a search continues.

The bodies were discovered after Border Patrol agents — including BORSTAR, CBP Air and Marine and riverine agents — on Thursday helped to rescue a large group of 37 migrants who were struggling in the Rio Grande. The migrants were stranded while trying to cross the swollen river, according to CBP.

The dead migrants were found swept down river. Three were found by officials with the Mexican government and six by CBP agents, according to the statement.

Agents from the Del Rio Sector apprehended 53 migrants, including the 37 who were rescued as the large group attempted to cross.

A search continues for more migrants believed to be missing and is being coordinated by Border Patrol agents along with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Del Rio Sector in July led the nation for migrant encounters with more than even the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, which has had the most migrant encounters for the past several years.

