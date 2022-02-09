McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday released his “2022 Report to the People of Texas,” a look back on the past year and goals for the future, and much of the report stresses securing the Texas-Mexico border.

The 58-page report includes eight pages on border security in which Abbott touts Texas for building its own state-funded border wall, as well as providing 10,000 Texas National Guard troops on the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

“Texas shines as a beacon of hope, prosperity, and freedom — an economic and innovation powerhouse offering unmatched opportunities for families and businesses to grow and succeed,” Abbott said.

He touted the $3 billion the 87th Legislative Session appropriated for border security, and said in a statement that his priorities include: “building a state that is safer, freer, healthier, and more prosperous.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 18, 2021, visited a section of border wall in Starr County that is state-funded. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen,” Abbott said in the report.

Texas National Guardsmen are seen on Jan. 19, 2022, on the border levee in Mission, Texas, by the National Butterfly Center. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Among “significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction,” Abbott listed the following:

85,790 apprehensions and referrals and 9,600 criminal arrests through Operation Lone Star

Jailing on trespassing charges migrants who cross illegally.

Signing laws to make it easier to prosecute human traffickers and crack down on human smuggling.

Issuing a border crisis disaster declaration.

Suing the federal government to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols program, otherwise known as Remain in Mexico policy.

“Operation Steel Curtain,” an initiative in which boats and other physical barriers were placed to stop caravans and transnational criminal organizations from crossing the border.

Building the Texas border wall designed “to combat illegal immigration and stop the smuggling of drugs and people.”

The Texas border wall, however, currently is just over 4,000 linear feet, or .77 miles, according to a report by the Texas Facilities Commission.

The total length of the state-funded border wall is planned to be 1.7 miles and should be completed in Spring 2022.

Abbot is a Republican running for re-election to once again lead the second-largest U.S. state.

