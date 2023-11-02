SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego Symphony is getting ready to make its first-ever appearance in Tijuana on Thursday night during the city’s Día de Los Muertos celebration.

The musicians, led by director Rafael Payare, rehearsed one last time on Wednesday before heading south for their performance, which will take place at 7 p.m. at Tijuana’s Cultural Center.

Admission is free.

The Symphony’s visit coincides with the 200th anniversary of binational relations between Mexico and the United States.

The Centro Cultural de Tijuana will host the San Diego Symphony for a free concert Thursday, Nov. 2., 2023 (Courtesy: CECUT)

The Mexican Consulate in San Diego, the San Diego Symphony and other organizations on both sides of the border arranged the performance.

The symphony will play works from Gabriela Ortiz, Richard Strauss and David Chesky.

“This concert is a testament to the vibrant binational relationship that exists between our communities, and the power of music to bridge cultures,” said Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer. “We’re very excited to be able to bring the complete orchestra for the first time to Tijuana on Día de Los Muertos in Mexico, which is such a special day, this is an opportunity to be among friends on the other side of the border.

This performance is expected to clear the way for other cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“The objective is to explore opportunities for intellectual exchanges today and in the future,” said Gilmer.