Mother allegedly straps 13-year-old son with meth, fentanyl in failed smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A mother “used” her 13-year-old son to smuggle meth and fentanyl across the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Officials said the 31-year-old woman was traveling into the U.S. from Mexico with her 13-, 12- and 5-year-old.

CBP officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso referred the family vehicle to a secondary inspection when a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the front-passenger seat, where the boy was sitting.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine and fentanyl strapped to the body of a 13-year-old boy.

CBP officers said the boy had a square-shaped item protruding from his back that turned out to be bundles of meth and fentanyl strapped to the boy’s body.

“Smugglers will use any method they can to attempt to smuggle drugs,” Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said in a statement. “Unfortunately, in this case, a mother used her 13-year-old son in her attempt to deceive CBP Officers.”

The bundles contained 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.10 pounds of fentanyl.

CBP officers arrested the woman and turned over to authorities to face charges for the failed smuggling attempt.

A family member took the three children.