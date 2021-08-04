Mexican president to visit Chihuahua as National Guard expands presence on border

National Guard soldiers patrol near Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, where family members of the extended LeBaron family were ambushed by gunmen last year, one day before the expected arrival of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The three women and six of their children, all U.S. citizens, were slaughtered and one of their cars burned here on Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The president of Mexico will be in Chihuahua on Saturday and Sunday to inaugurate two new National Guard buildings, Mexican media report.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador begins a three-day tour of northern states on Friday with a morning news conference in Cabo. News reports say he will outline progress on his social welfare programs in Baja California Sur. He is scheduled to do likewise in the state of Colima on Saturday morning, before traveling to Chihuahua in the afternoon.

Lopez Obrador will visit the site of the new National Guard headquarters in Villa Ahumada, a farming community where drug activity has escalated in the past two decades. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. The president will be in Juarez on Sunday to tour the new National Guard building in the southern part of the city. That takes place at 10:30 a.m.

Juarez is in the process of erecting three buildings to house Mexican National Guard troops, which the Lopez Obrador administration primarily has used for migrant and drug smuggling interdiction. An estimated 400 National Guard troops are already in Juarez, with more on the way.