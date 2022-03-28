EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A grassroots organization that’s been tracking law enforcement abuse on the border for several years is now working with El Paso police to reshape its accountability process.

Members of the Border Network for Human Rights are part of a committee proposing adding civilians and expanding training hours of the Discipline Review Board. The so-called Safe and Secure Cross Functional Team on Monday updated City Council on its progress. Consensus is building to place two-year term limits on board members and to include police ride-alongs as part of civilian members’ training.

“Today was an important step in the discussion, on the need to bring transparency and accountability from police authorities to the community,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. “It’s a healthy discussion. Our efforts are not anti-police, not anti-enforcement, but rather to work so our police department is more efficient, has the trust of our community and can work with our community.”

BNHR last month issued a report documenting alleged civil and human rights violations from federal and local police agencies against civilians in El Paso. The Abuse Documentation Campaign report stated that the El Paso Police Department “continues to act with impunity in regard to the treatment of border residents. There is a consistent pattern of uncalled-for use of force when interacting with border residents,” with some cases leading to bodily injuries.

Garcia said his organization is working on two fronts. One is to improve existing processes, such as the police Disciplinary Review Board so that someone other than the police chief appoints members. The other is for City Council to pass an ordinance creating an independent Civilian Disciplinary Board. “We believe both processes are needed. Our Plan A has always been an independent commission, and Plan B is to reform internal processes,” Garcia said.

Fernando Garcia, executive director, Border Network for Human Rights.

The group earlier pushed for police officers to wear body cameras during interactions with the public and for police to use a less-confrontational approach with people suffering from mental illness, the homeless and persons involved in domestic disputes.

“We want to bring justice to the families of victims of police violence and impunity and we want the city to promote programs that receive little or no funding, such as mental health issues, addiction and homelessness that need to be solved through social programs, not police intervention,” he said.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen on Monday said he would accept any oversight City Council decides to place on the police department. But he emphasized police officers need to know they have the city’s support.

“If people on the streets, in those cars who are the most important people in the department don’t feel like they can go out and do their job to protect the city, then you will look at the type of chaos that went on different parts of the country,” Allen said. “Whatever you decide, you set the tone for the department and for the city. If you want to keep the city safe, support the department.”

The council on Monday took no action on the report from the committee, which has been meeting since the city passed the El Paso Strong resolution in 2020. But city staff noted limitations on changes to the Discipline Review Board.

The city charter states that the city manager establishes human resources procedures or can delegate to department heads. The Civil Service Commission Rules say it’s up to department heads to discipline employees. And the police collective bargaining agreement says the city has exclusive authority when it comes to disciplining employees.

Graphic courtesy City of El Paso

As far as BNHR’s proposal to change the Disciplinary Review Board makeup of six civilians, one human resources representative and five uniformed officers to 11 citizens and only 4 officers, Allen said most police departments across the country don’t like that model.

“They’re not as stringent… basically, cops are harder on cops” than civilians are, he said.

BNHR members on the task force said they respect the work of the police, but believe someone other than the chief should choose review board members.

“No disrespect to the chief of police, we just want to see it in the city council’s hands because the city council is more community, they have to do elections, they work for us,” said Samantha Singleton Sherman, BNHR’s police accountability task force coordinator.