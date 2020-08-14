Chicano group to hand out COVID-19 kits to hundreds of San Diego’s most vulnerable

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Latinos in this part of California are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also dying at a much higher rate and have seen the most unemployment according to statistics.

In California, almost 60 percent of the cases are within predominantly Latino neighborhoods.

Staff and volunteers from San Diego’s Chicano Federation making COVID-19 kits that will be distributed within the city’s Latino community. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

As a way to stem the numbers and increase awareness, employees and volunteers with San Diego’s Chicano Federation spent all morning stuffing plastic bags with hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant wipes, thermometers and other items that will be handed out on Saturday in Barrio Logan, considered the heart of the Latino community in San Diego.

Nancy Maldonado is the CEO of San Diego’s Chicano Federation. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“Not only are these materials pricey to be able to purchase these right now, there’s such a low inventory sometimes people can’t find them,” said Nancy Maldonado, CEO with San Diego Chicano Federation. “We want to make sure our community is aware about why we still need to wear masks, we still need to practice social distancing, we still have to keep our guard up.”

Maldonado said they hoped to make available up to 500 COVID-19 kits to members of the community.

The kits also contain information packets in both English and Spanish.

“We want to make people know that we also care,” said Maldonado.

