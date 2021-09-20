Border restrictions extended to at least October 21, White House official says

San Ysidro Border Crossing will remain under essential travel restrictions after Mexico’s Foreign Ministry announced both Mexico and the United States had agreed to continue with the restrictions set in place back in March. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The essential travel restrictions instituted in March 2020 have been extended for at least another month, Jeff Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said during a news conference on Monday.

The restrictions affect primarily Mexican nationals with tourist visas who cross the border to shop, visit, or for leisure activities. They were set in place as a way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

One thing that is changing, although not in play for visitors from Mexico or Canada, is that fully-vaccinated travelers from all E.U. nations, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa will be allowed to enter the U.S. starting in early November.

“We know vaccines are effective, including against the delta variant, and vaccines are the best line of defense against Covid, so this vaccination requirement deploys the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the virus,” Zients said.