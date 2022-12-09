EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector encountered 704 migrants early Thursday near a ranch in Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said migrants mostly from Cuba and several Central- and South American countries crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. illegally at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

CBP considers groups of 100 or more people “large groups,” and so far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, the Del Rio Sector has accounted for 90 percent of all “large groups” encountered along the Southwest border.

According to a CBP news release, border agents on Thursday encountered 535 Cubans; 74 Nicaraguans; 49 Colombians; 31 Dominicans; nine Peruvians; three Ecuadorians; and three Mexicans. The group consisted of 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children.

All 704 subjects were to be processed at the nearest Border Patrol center, CBP said.

The Del Rio Sector last fiscal year took the top spot for migrant encounters, passing the Rio Grande Valley Sector.