Young girl hit by motorcycle near Branson, Missouri, in serious condition
KIRBYVILLE, Mo.– (FOX 2 NOW) A 10-year-old girl has been taken in serious condition to a Springfield hospital after getting hit by a motorcycle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the girl was walking north across Highway 76 around 5:20 Tuesday evening when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle traveling west hit her.
The driver of the motorcycle is from Louisiana and was wearing a helmet.