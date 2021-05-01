Wyoming jury awards $2M to widow, daughter for biker crash

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A jury has awarded $2 million to the widow and daughter of a motorcycle rider killed by a Wyoming intersection crash.

Bill Gray, 62, of Casper, died two weeks after a driver struck him on his motorcycle in the Evansville intersection in 2017.

Police video showed the driver telling an officer the intersection was difficult to navigate while it was under construction. A lawsuit alleged construction contractor Knife River Corp. and its subcontractor for traffic control, Roadworx, were negligent in how they set up barrels or traffic cones to guide traffic through the intersection, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Jurors in the case determined Apr. 20 the driver was 10% at fault for the crash, while Knife River and Roadworx bore 60% and 30% responsibility each.

The jury voted that Knife River and Roadworx, but not the driver who struck Gray, should award $1.7 million to Gray’s widow and $270,000 to his daughter.

Roadworx attorney Andy Sears declined comment. Knife River attorney Jane France did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment.