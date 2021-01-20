World’s highest motorcycle museum, hundreds of rare bikes go up in flames

BERLIN (AP/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Fire investigators picked their way through the charred remains of a motorbike museum in the Austrian Alps on Tuesday, searching for clues to the cause of the blaze that destroyed more than 200 exhibition pieces, many of them collectors’ items.

The fire early Monday at the Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum in Obergurgl gutted the modern building that has become a magnet for bikers crossing the Alps since it was opened in 2016.

“The state of the museum, well as you can see it’s basically gone,” Matthias Klotz of the Gurgl fire service told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Police said staff at the museum, located at an altitude of 2171 meters (7,123 feet) above sea level, were powerless to tackle the blaze when it broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were eventually able to contain the blaze and nobody was injured in the fire.

According to the museum’s website, it was founded by twin brother entrepreneurs in 2016 to show off their motorcycle collection. Alban and Attila Scheiber are hotel owners, ski school operators and more. The website says they are “enthusiastic motorcyclists who have passion for engines from their father…Alban and Attila Scheiber have built up one of the most extensive and valuable collections of historical motorcycles in Austria.”

Other reports say that cars were also destroyed in the fires.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: