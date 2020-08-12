World record holder visits Sturgis motorcycle rally

STURGIS, S.D. (CNN) — A female biker with a world record under her belt attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally this week to pay tribute to the other women who paved the road for her.

Why would a 40 year old motorcycle novice ride across the united states, 48 states to be exact? “Bessie inspired me and the only way they knew about Bessie is through me,” said Shantell Williams world record holder. And just who — was bessie? She was the first woman to ever ride solo across the u.s. on a motorcycle. Eight times she did it. “She didn’t have cruise control, navigation, voice recognition. She didn’t have a cellphone. She didn’t even have interstate,” said Williams.

But rode she did, criss-crossing the country as a motorcycle dispatch for the U.S. Army during world war two. Shantell climbed aboard her Harley to honor Bessie and to get her into the Harley Davidson hall of fame, “after I finished 48 states, a month later, they inducted Bessie Stringfield. A month after that, I found out I set a world record. I was the only female to do it solo in 27 days. A month after that , Harley Davidson named an award after me.”

And now, here she is in South Dakota. Ready to do it all over again, “I didn’t have plans really to make the second trip, but if duty calls. Producers from Netflix and HBO contacted me and said listen, would you be interested in breaking your record and I was like, no. I remember how hard it was and they said, well we’re interested in doing a documentary.”

Now Shantell sets off from Sturgis with Bessie and a new world record on her mind and miles of highway to conquer, “so here I am complaining about my little bit of uncomfortableness but yet when I got on that road, when I just shut up and rode so that’s what got me through it. I would say, Shantell, just shut up and ride. Shut up and ride.”

Williams’ ride across the united states will take her crisscrossing the country similar to Bessie’s historic path.

