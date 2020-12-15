EL CAJON, Calif. (FOX SAN DIEGO)— Officers say a woman was under the influence during a deadly crash in the unincorporated Bostonia area north of El Cajon Monday.

California Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Pamela Gilmore of Santee was driving a 2011 Kia Sportage northbound on Plumeria Drive preparing to head westbound on Pepper Drive at approximately 7:05 a.m. At the same time, a 32-year-old man from El Cajon was riding a 2005 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle eastbound on Pepper Drive approaching Plumeria Drive.

Officers said as Gilmore entered the intersection, the rider of the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the Kia and he was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

CHP said Gilmore had minor injuries and refused medical treatment. An 83-year-old passenger in the Kia wasn’t hurt.

Gilmore was taken to CHP’s El Cajon office for questioning. Authorities said she was under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. She was booked at Los Colinas Women’s Detention Facility for felony DUI causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter. Her bail was set at $100,000.

CHP said the motorcyclist’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office once family has been notified.

