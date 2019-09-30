Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Walton County

Biker Dad

by: WMBB

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- One woman is dead following an early morning crash in south Walton County.

The accident happened near the 300 block of Magnolia Creek road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene say 62-year-old, Dani Devine of Santa Rosa Beach, had recently bought a ‘trike’ motorcycle and was learning how to drive it up Magnolia Creek road.

Authorities said she had placed the motorcycle in drive and steered to avoid a parked car and ended up losing control of the motorcycle and colliding into a tree.

Devine died at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook