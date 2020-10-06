PALANTINE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has died from injuries she suffered when her motorcycle crashed as she was taking part in a weekend motorcycle safety training course at Harper College.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 66-year-old Carol Counelis of Winfield.
The Chicago Tribune reports she died Saturday at a hospital following the single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the Palatine campus.
College spokeswoman Kimberly Pohl says the crash occurred when the motorcycle hit a curb and Counelis, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.
The course was offered at the college through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
- Woman dies after crash during motorcycle safety training
- Fort Bliss confirms motorcyclist killed was soldier
- Biker dies in chase running from police in Georgia
- Thunder Beach organizers reapply for permit to hold motorcycle rally
- BIKER DAD: British millionaire dies trying to set land speed record