Woman crashes during motorcycle riding class, taken to hospital

by: WOOD TV

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured in a single motorcycle crash in Hudsonville Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the area of Corporate Grove and Corporate Exchange. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies’ investigation showed a 31-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was participating in a motorcycle training class when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the parking lot and crash in a grassy area.

The woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Authorities say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

