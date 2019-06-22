Witness describes horror scene of motorcycle crash that killed 7 Marines

RANDOLPH, NH (CBS/WBZ) — “The scene was complete chaos and the mangled bikes and bodies yelling for help,” Jerry Hammane says he will never forget hearing those screams and cries for help after police say 7 people were killed and 3 injured in a crash on route 2 in Randolph New Hampshire.

Investigators say a dodge truck collided with a group of motorcycles early Friday evening. “This is really described by our investigators as one of the worst investigations they have ever completed. I had my most senior investigators out last night and they had never seen the tragedy they had saw last night,” said Col. Chris Wagner with the New Hampshire State Police .

Hamane, who runs Inn at Bowman came running out to help. His place is just few hundred feet from the crash, “when we got there the truck had blown up. There was motorcycles all over the highway. Bodies scattered yelling and screaming.”

“This is a very complex accident scene, ” said John McCormick, Coos County Attorney, “involving numerous motorcycles, victims, and the operator of a pick-up truck with an attached trailer.”

Dr, Beatrice Engstrand is neurologist, who happens to be staying at the inn. She immediately sprung into action “my son and I tourniquetted a man who was bleeding out around his leg.”

The motorcyclist are all part of a non profit organization called Jarheads. A group of Marine veterans. On Saturday dozens gathered at Mount Jefferson View to console one another. Just down the road flags have been placed at the crash sight.

The crash happened less than a mile from where they staying. The group says they were on tier way to meeting now all of their lives changed forever

Right now it’s unclear how this all happened says Janet Young, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General, “this is an unfolding investigation. We have more questions than answers at this moment.”