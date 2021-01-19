“Wheels up” annual Miami motorcycle mayhem subdued to police crackdown

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CBS NEWSPATH) – Due to heavy police presence, this year’s Wheels Up, Guns Down rides throughout South Florida were mostly subdued compared to events from prior years.

Monday night, Miami-Dade police announced 15 arrests over the holiday weekend, which include felony, misdemeanor, and traffic-related charges. Ten ATVs including dirt bikes were impounded.

Chopper 4 images showed a group of mostly bicyclists on Northwest 12th Avenue, near 51 Street.

As in past years, many participants could be seen doing wheelies and our cameras captured them obeying traffic laws.

CBS4’s Joan Murray said missing from this year’s ride were riders taking over highways and side streets. Also missing, were bikers running lights, tying up traffic, and even causing crashes.

The annual ride held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which started in 2014 in Philadelphia, has morphed into motorcyclists and ATVersa trying to wreak havoc.

Later Monday, Chopper 4 was overhead several groups of dirt bike and ATV riders in Miami-Dade. They popped wheelies. Zoomed around cars. Traveled through neighborhoods.

They call it “Wheels up, guns down” and the dangerous stunts happen every year on the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. There are usually smaller groups riding around leading up to the holiday as well. But ATVs and dirt bikes are not allowed on public streets. And some of the riders who are caught have guns.

This year police were out in force to prevent riders from breaking the law.

Just last week, Florida Highway Patrol officials held a press conference to warn riders planning on breaking the law.

