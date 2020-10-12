West Virginia bikers show support for police with Back the Blue Rally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Back the Blue parade and rally took place in Morgantown on Saturday.

The parade began at the Morgantown Mall, and drove through White Park, and finished at the Triple S Harley Davidson. Back the Blue is a public awareness campaign designed and dedicated to displaying public support for law enforcement throughout the united states.

Jessica Legg and Sarabeth Holder were two of the people who made Saturdays event possible. The two met through a women’s republican group, and decided to put together the event to show peacefully, their support for the policemen and women risk their lives to protect and preserve our freedoms at home.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out and say its never been done before, so that’s a big thing for us. We want to show we do support, we’re not choosing someone’s life over someone else life. We just want to show we all are supported in every aspect of life,” said Legg.

People traveled from other states just to participate in the parade, and several retired officers spoke at the rally. The goal of the event was to raise money for the Back the Blue cause, and to inform people about the importance of the men and women in blue.

“I think back to a night in downtown Morgantown. Another officer and I were walking on high street, and we heard gunshots. The other officer and I ran towards the area where the gunfire was taken place, and as we were running to the scene, there were numerous people running away from the area of the gunfire. My fellow officer said, ‘there must be something wrong with us if we’re running towards gunfire while everyone else is running away.’” “I’ve thought about that comment numerous times over the years; there’s nothing wrong with us. It takes a special kind of person to be a police officer.” STEVEN FORD, RETIRED OFFICER AFTER 25 YEARS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

For more information you can visit the Back the Blue website, or Facebook page.

