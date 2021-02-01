Volunteer firefighter killed in South Carolina motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The coroner has released the name of the Horry County Fire and Rescue volunteer that was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Holmestown Road.

Timothy Hurney, 20, was killed in a crash on Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The crash happened around 2:26 p.m. on the 400 Block of Holmestown Road between 707 and Scipio Lane.

Hurney was a volunteer with Horry County Fire and Rescue at Station 20 on Scipio Lane.

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1355915270129410050&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wbtw.com%2Fnews%2Fcoroner-releases-name-of-20-year-old-victim-in-motorcycle-crash%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: