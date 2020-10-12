Virginia police asking for witnesses in fatal Oct. 3 motorcycle crash to come forward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone who witnessed a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Oct. 3 is asked to contact Newport News Police.

Police put out a request for help asking for witnesses to call them with information.

According to police, they responded to the area of Warwick Boulevard and Union Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman who had been riding the motorcycle, as well as a man who was driving the sedan.

All parties remained on scene.

The motorcycle riders were both taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear life-threatening.

When they arrived, the hospital determined the man’s injuries were actually life-threatening. He later died from those injuries.

The man on the motorcycle has been identified as 49-year-old Anthony Levy, of Newport News.

The driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man from Smithfield, wasn’t injured.

Preliminary investigation by police indicates the sedan was traveling northbound on Warwick Boulevard and tried to turn left onto Union Street. When it tried to turn, it collided with the motorcycle.

Police say no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Officer Sato at 757–928–4518.

