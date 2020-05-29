Vigor HS senior linebacker killed in motorcycle accident recognized at graduation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- He fought the coronavirus, and he won. Now, bikers will be gathering to celebrate -- socially distanced of course -- the survival story of Troy Browder.

Browder had in the hospital for almost 50 days, fighting COVID-19. But his wife tells us she wants to welcome him loudly with what he loves, the sounds of motorcycles and the faces of fellow bikers. So, she's organizing a surprise welcome home drive-by parade on Saturday. Bikers will stage with their motorcycles at the Winn Dixie at Airport and Snow Road at 2:30 then parade to Dominion Drive.