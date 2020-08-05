VIDEO: Truck drives through protesters, mows down motorcycle

HELOTES, Tex. (WOIA/CNN)-- It was a somber day Sunday for more than 1,000 people who came together to honor four men, active or former, military and police, killed last month while riding with their motorcycle club.

A huge turnout, about 1,000 bikes in Helotes Sunday morning as members of local truck clubs and motorcycle clubs came to pay tribute to the fallen members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.