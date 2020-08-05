VIDEO: Truck drives through protesters, mows down motorcycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small pickup approached the road barricade set up by protesters and slowed down. Someone on a motorcycle approached the driver, then laid their motorcycle down in front of the pickup. The driver immediately sped forward, pushing the motorcycle with it as sparks flew, and plowed through a chain-link fence blocking the road.
