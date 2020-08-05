VIDEO: Truck drives through protesters, mows down motorcycle

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small pickup approached the road barricade set up by protesters and slowed down. Someone on a motorcycle approached the driver, then laid their motorcycle down in front of the pickup. The driver immediately sped forward, pushing the motorcycle with it as sparks flew, and plowed through a chain-link fence blocking the road.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook