VIDEO: Thousands of Santas celebrate Christmas on motorcycles

Biker Dad

by: , CBS NEWSPATH

BARCELONA, Spain (CBS NEWSPATH) — Thousands of motorbike enthusiasts donning Santa Claus costumes took part in a traditional Christmas parade in Barcelona.

The initiative started in 2013 and increased to a record 7,000 participants in 2018.

Whilst parading the streets of the Catalan capital the participants received gifts from onlookers.

The gifts were later donated to sick children by the local Red Cross.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

