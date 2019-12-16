VIDEO: Thousands of Santas celebrate Christmas on motorcycles

BARCELONA, Spain (CBS NEWSPATH) — Thousands of motorbike enthusiasts donning Santa Claus costumes took part in a traditional Christmas parade in Barcelona.
The initiative started in 2013 and increased to a record 7,000 participants in 2018.
Whilst parading the streets of the Catalan capital the participants received gifts from onlookers.
The gifts were later donated to sick children by the local Red Cross.
Please follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 1 in 4 asylum-seekers forced to ‘Wait in Mexico’ encounter violence, study shows
- Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits
- Highway robberies on the rise in Mexico as drug cartels target holiday travelers
- How ancestry site helped catch alleged Florida serial rapist 21 years later
- Sponsored ad for Jeff Sessions shows him wearing MAGA hat