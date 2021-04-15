VIDEO: Thousands of bikers buck COVID restrictions for motorcycle Mass at monastery

Thousands of pilgrims on motorbikes flocked to the southern Polish monastery of Jasna Gora on Sunday, in violation of coronavirus rules.

The annual tradition went ahead despite the fact that the monastery is located in Silesia, one of the country’s worst virus hotspots.

Father Michal Legan, a spokesperson for the monastery, said that the number of participants was limited in line with health restrictions.

He said the pilgrims wore masks and maintained social distancing during the Mass.

Footage showed a huge crowd of bikers in close proximity at the outdoor event.

Under current rules, public gatherings are limited to five people, and participants must wear face coverings and keep a distance of 1.5 m (5 ft) between each other.

“We have fears, but tradition and faith work wonders,” said Jozef, one of the participants.

Hospitals in the region of Silesia are under heavy pressure, with 85% of COVID-19 beds and 91% of ventilators occupied on Friday.

Since late March, patients have been sent to other regions for treatment, due to limited capacity.