VIDEO: Santas on jet skis spread Christmas cheer down under

(CBS NEWSPATH) — An estimated 150 people dressed as Santa Claus took to the waters on jet skis along Australia’s iconic Gold Coast on Sunday to raise money for children in residential care.

Some participants decorated their jet skis to look like sleighs and organizer Jane Padden told Reuters that the event raised nearly A$10,000 ($7,000) for her charity, Christmas Presents for Kids in Care.

The parade was held in an attempt to break a previous record of 129 jet skis in a parade held in 2014.

