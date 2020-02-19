VIDEO: Real life Iron Man? Man takes flight in jet-powered suit

Biker Dad

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

DUBAI (CNN) — Watch out Tony Stark , you might have a little competition from this guy.

Could this be a real life Iron Man? Jetman Dubai built a jet-powered wingsuit and they had a big day last week. The pilot took off from the ground and got up to nearly 6 thousand feet, going about 150 miles an hour.

He’d flown before, but never actually taken off from the ground so this is a big deal for Jetman dubai.

Now they’re trying to work on landing back on the ground without a parachute.

If you’re wondering how this thing is made, it’s carbon-fibre and it’s powered by four mini jet engines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

