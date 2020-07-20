VIDEO: Rare $2M Ferrari crashed, driver didn’t have insurance

NERANG, Australia (CNN) — Australia had a total of 10 Ferrari F-40s, Only until this car crash dropped the number by one. CNN affiliate Nine News reports the rare sports car crashed into a tree near the east coast of Australia Friday. The driver and his passenger both walked away unharmed.

But, the car was uninsured. Ferrari only made 13-hundred F-40s worldwide and they cost a lot. One of those is now listed for sale in Victoria for 2-point-four million dollars. A car restoration expert, Wolf Grodd, told Nine News the tragic accident does not necessarily mean the car was totaled, “to hear that one of these ended up in the bushes is rather tragic. Ferrari people they will start to mourn the crash of an F-4. There isn’t anything that can’t be repaired or built, it’s only time and money.”

