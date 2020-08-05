VIDEO: People are flocking to Sturgis from all over for massive motorcycle rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – It’s all crowded sidewalks and busy streets as people prepare for the upcoming Sturgis motorcycle rally.

And many of them aren’t locals like Lael Pageau from Florida.

“I came into work initially, but just to come to see the views and stuff and hang out and see Sturgis for the first time,” says Pageau.

It may be her first time but others like Don Prusaczyk from Illinois and Mike Davis from Missouri have been coming for years.

“Oh we’re really excited, this is our eighteenth year coming number eighteen for us. We don’t miss it we come every year,” says Davis.

“This is the first year we came a week early and we didn’t do it on purpose, it just wound up that way,” says Prusaczyk.

“And it’s the first year we’ve ever worn masks to come to Sturgis,” says Davis.

With the pandemic seemingly doing little to slow down the hype, many are left with questions.

“How many bikers actually roll in, seeing how business does, and just seeing what makes Sturgis… Sturgis,” says Pageau.

The city is expecting 250 thousand people, making the rally one of the biggest events in the United States since the pandemic started.

“That’s what everyone is waiting to see. I think probably it’s going to be busier because everybody’s been locked up so long,” says Steve Tavernier from Texas.

The first day of the rally is this Friday.

