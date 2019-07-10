Video: Officer pulls gun, hits motorcyclists for no apparent reason

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Video and documents obtained by The Associated Press shows an Iowa State Patrol trooper pointing his gun at and striking a motorcyclist for no apparent reason during a traffic stop.

The incident occured on Sept. 25, 2017, near West Liberty, Iowa.

Dashcam video shows then-trooper Robert Smith pulling over Bryce Yakish for speeding. Smith immediately runs from his car with his gun drawn and hits Yakish in his helmet, knocking the man over his motorcycle.

Yakish is then repeatedly heard complaining of neck pain.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Washington says there was “absolutely no reason” to point the gun at Yakish and striking him, adding that the then-20-year-old was complying.

Smith left the patrol in 2018 and was later hired by the town of Durant.

According to published reports Yakish was initially pulled over for speeding and was charged with “eluding an officer” but the charges were dropped because of the video.